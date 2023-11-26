Fix a day for National thanksgiving in Nigeria, Tinubu told

Omeiza Ajayi

The Everlasting Light Zonal Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Oladele Jegede and some women in the zone have appealed to President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider fixing a day of National Thanksgiving for Nigerians.

The RCCG members believe that God Almighty has been faithful to Nigeria as a Nation, hence the need to thank Him specially.

According to some of the speakers, events in the recent time have shown that Nigeria as a country has a special place in the heart of God Almighty.

Speaking during the annual women convention titled “Overflowing with Gratitude” on Sunday at the church auditorium in Lugbe Abuja, the Zonal Pastor Oladele Jegede, said despite situation in the country and in the world atlage Nigeria survived and God is still sustaining Nigeria.

The annual event witnessed special prayer for Nigeria, Nigerian leaders and special Thanksgiving song by the RCCG Everlasting Light zonal women choir.

Pastor Jegede said: “We are giving thanks to God Almighty today because despite the situation in the country and in the world atlage, the Almighty God has sustained us. God has made us to be a Victor. Our women are thanking the Almighty God today because despite the situation in the country in the past years God really preserved their families and they have cause to thank the Almighty God. That is why they have themed this programme ‘Overflowing Gratitude’.

“I therefore believe that as a country we should have a time to be thanking God because despite the situation in the country God still sustains us. The past elections, the world thought Nigeria will not be able to survive it, even during Covid-19, people think Nigeria will not be able to survive it but here we are Nigeria is still standing.”

Also speaking, the Pastor Mrs Lydia Jegede, called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider spearing a day as a National Thanksgiving Day in Nigeria.

According to the Pastor’s wife, the secret of greatness is gratefulness. Only the people that are grateful can enjoy the blessings of God.

Mrs Jegede said: “Nigeria as a Nation has gone through a lot; Covid-19 came we survived it, economic meltdown came Nigeria survived, several natural disasters across the world but God gave us victory over all these situations, general elections came, the world thought Nigeria will not survive it as a Nation but we did survived the elections.

“Honestly, as a Nation we need to cultivate attitude of thanking the Almighty God everyday, every second and every minute because God loves Nigeria and I want to appeal to the President, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, that he should please use his office to look into it by spearing a day out for Nigerians to be praising God once in a year because if not for God’s mercy we would have been consumed.

“With what we went through in Nigeria God still loves us, God stand by us. So, to spear a day out for Nigerians to praise God is a great idea. May God continue to bless our Nation.”

Speaking on the topic “Christ funtional family”, the guest speaker, Pastor Kate Onyenekwe, asked the gathering to stand firm with the teaching of Christ, adding that a dysfunctional family is one in conflict, not committed to submitting to the will of God.

Taking her Bible verse from the book of Ephesians 5 verse 21 to 23 and Colossians 1 verse 15 to 23, Pastor Onyenekwe said a Christ funtional family is not careless about the issues concerning the family.

She emphasized the need for appreciation, love and forgiveness in their family.

The speaker said a dysfunctional family is more loyal to outsiders than their family members.

“In the Christ funtional family, there is effective communication, devoid of abusive words. But miscommunication is what happens in the dysfunctional family.

“It is expected of a Christ funtional family to be opened to each other regarding their health, finances, relationship and other aspect of life. Couple should not be like a dysfunctional family who does things differently.

“A Christ funtional family has vision, goal and focus. Each member of the family must understand their plans. So I want to encourage you to know your focus.”