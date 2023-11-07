Five persons bag five years for defrauding Osun ex-speaker N38m, releasing his nude

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state has sentenced a herbalist, community leader, and three others to five years imprisonment each for publishing nude video of the State Assembly former Speaker, Timothy Owoye on internet and defrauding him of N38million.

A 13-second video of Owoeye had gone viral in 2018 where he appeared unclad and bathing in a market area, wherein it was alleged that the speaker was performing ritual to avert death after he was accosted by Osunjela community leaders.

Subsequently, the defendants; Kazeem Agbabiaka, Femi Oyebode, Abdul-Rasheed Ojonla, Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, Oyebanji Oyeniyi and Ismaila Azeez were arraigned before a Magistrate court before they were transferred to Federal High court on October 19, 2018.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel led by the Assistant Director Public Prosecution, Barrister Moses Faremi tendered 57 exhibits which includes bank statement of three commercial banks where the money illegally obtained were deposited, flash drive, compact disc, wooden box, $100, gun among others before the court.

Also, six witnesses testified against the defendants including the ex-speaker, Investigating Police Officer and four bankers.

In his judgement on Tuesday, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola convicted five of since the over the alleged offenses bordering on conspiracy, advance free fraud, cyberstalking among others.

Agbabiaka(herbalist), Oyebode(community leader), Ojonla(community leader) and Babatunde (Prince) were convicted for conspiracy and advance free fraud while Adebiyi was convicted for cyberstalking.

However, Justice Ayoola discharged and acquitted the seventh defendants (Azeez) on charges the leveled against him.

He added that the prosecution has established that the convicts swindled the former speaker of the stated amount and also posted his nude video on the internet which caused him (Owoeye) to ridicule.

While giving allocutus, the legal counsel to the convicts pleaded with the judge to tamper justice with mercy on the ground that they are first time offenders and family men.

Justice Ayoola then sentenced all the convicts to 5 years imprisonment each.