Five injured, beds destroyed as fire guts refugee centre in Germany

No fewer than five people were injured and a dozen beds damaged as fire razed a refugee centre in central Hesse, Limburg town in Germany.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Police were called to the centre around 3:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday.

It also disclosed that according to information from the police, another 95 people were brought to safety.

The beds damaged were worth €150,000 which was approximately $164,000 damage, according to investigators.

The police said the accommodation was no longer habitable, adding that the cause of the fire had not been determined.

Also, it has not been ascertained where the affected refugees would be housed.