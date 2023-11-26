Five dead as bandits clash with security agents in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Fierce confrontation between security agents and armed bandits have reportedly left five leaders of the assailants killed in Kwakware village situated in Jibia local government, Katsina State.

According to a member of the vigilante group who disclosed this to Vanguard, the clash occurred around 2 pm on Saturday when a combined team of police officers and vigilantes encountered the hoodlums launching an attack on the aforementioned village.

In the exchange of fire, five leaders of the assailants met their demise. The source identified those neutralised in the attack as follows: Bala Wuta, Tsoho Hassan na Kadoji, Na Sahura, Hussaini Bakuru and Lawal Baban Sabe Kadoji.

He also revealed that a police officer, Abdullahi Banka and a member of the vigilante, Surajo Jibia sustained injuries amidst the chaos.

Confirming the report, the Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, ASP Abubakr Sadiq Aliyu said, “Yes, it is true. five leaders of the hoodlums were killed in the attack. We didn’t suffer any casualty though a police officer and a vigilante member got injured in the attack.”