FISSAN warns members against unnecessary litigations

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The newly inaugurated leadership of the Fitters Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, FISSAN, has implored members to desist from unnecessary ligations as it is hindering the progress of the union.

Addressing delegates after he was declared winner, the new President of FISSAN, Comrade Kasimu Rambo, lamented that the major challenge facing the union is the penchant of aggrieved members to resort to court after flouting the constitution of the union, called for a change of attitude.

Rambo, who defeated two other candidates to emerge the new president of the union in an election held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, weekend, promised to reconcile all aggrieved parties and unite all members of the union by bringing everyone on board.

He said: “As a union, we should be expecting good things from this leadership. However one of our major challenges is that our members are not complying with the rules and regulations of the Union.

“As a member, you did something wrong and you were disciplined, and the next thing you run to court. This is very wrong and poses a great challenge when members don’t respect the union’s constitution and bylaws. We have to see how we can stop all these things. For me, I will start from where my president stopped.

“Together with my executives, we will reconcile all aggrieved members, we will make sure that all pending issues regarding litigations and police cases will be resolved in order for the union to move forward.”