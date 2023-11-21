First Lady renames Abuja school after Victoria Gowon

Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commissioned the remodeled National Model Creche and Nursery in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The facility which had been in existence since April 2001, ceased to be functional after the bomb explosion that rocked the Police Headquarters in Abuja, in June 2011.

The First Lady who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima said that initiatives like the Work Place Nursery serve as a foundation for progress and a promising future for Nigeria towards improved bonding between mothers and their children.

“Let us continue to work together, supporting, empowering and uplifting one another, as we strive for a more inclusive and equitable society”.

“This facility will serve as a preparatory ground for early childhood care, educational and recreational activities for the children, with the policy thrust to improve the Baby Friendly Initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration”.

“As a mother and an advocate for a better life for families, I am passionate about championing initiatives that empower and uplift the lives of our citizens, especially our women. The establishment of the Work Place Nursery stands as a testament to this administration’s dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for working and nursing mothers”.

Earlier in her remarks, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye said that the facility will not only help improve productivity but also help the children grow in a love-filled conducive environment.

She said her Ministry has been charged to see that women in the public service and private sector do not miss out on early motherhood as a result of their careers.

The Dr Mrs Victoria Gowan National Creche and Nursery is situated in Aso-Koro and is open to nursing and working mothers in both public and private sectors.