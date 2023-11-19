FIRS to lead discussion on tax reform at CICAN workshop

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS would lead discussion on tax reform at the Commerce and Industry Correspondence Association of Nigeria, CICAN workshop.

The workshop is billed for November 21, 2023, with the theme, “Effects of Federal Tax Reform on Economy” at Ikeja.

While the chairman of FIRS Mr. Adedeji would deliver the keynote address, the Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, would speak on the “Effects of the reforms on the local manufacturing sector”.

Also, Director General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Dr Sola Obadimu, would speak on the effects on the country’s commerce, and trading sector and how members of the chamber have been affected since the tax policy reform took off at the inception of the current federal government’s administration.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of CICAN, Mr. Charles Okonji, other guest speakers who have confirmed their attendance include the former Acting Director General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Dr Chima Igwe, who would speak on the effects of Research and Development ( R& D) on the economy while Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora ( NIDO) Russia Mr Uwem – Edimo Sampson, would share the experience of Nigerians doing genuine business in Russia.

The workshop is an annual event that brings manufacturers and other captains of industry together to brainstorm and find solutions to challenges confronting sectors in the Industry, Trade, Investment, and Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs) sectors.

The association commended partners and sponsors for their yearly sponsorship and other partnerships that have assisted the media beat association in consistently staging its yearly workshop in the last 15 years.

However, as a usual practice, CICAN said it hopes to use the occasion to reward and celebrate some few Nigerians who have stood out in their various organizations in the outgoing year.