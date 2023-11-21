FIRS, AKIRS unite to sensitize A’Ibom taxpayers on voluntary compliance

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service, (AKIRS) on Tuesday walked the streets of Uyo, the state capital, in a joint Road Show to sensitize taxpayers on “Critical Imperative for Voluntary Compliance and Tax Revenue Growth.”

The Executive Chairman, AKIRS, Okon Okon explained, as the exercise took off along Udo Udoma Avenue as early as 9:45 am in a slow motorcade driving through major streets of Uyo, that tax administrators have a duty to constantly enlighten the people.

The Akwa Ibom revenue agency boss said, “We are embarking on a joint enlightenment, sensitisation programme because it is our duty as tax administrators to enlighten and educate the tax public on contemporary issues and reforms that might be on the way.

“It is to get our taxpayers well informed, well educated on tax matters so that it will be easy for them to comply without force. So that is why we are on the road today”

FIRS Coordinator in charge of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River, Dr Cletus Adie, added that, “Tax administration is driven by laws and education. If the taxpayers are not there, we don’t have a business.

“So we have a duty to ensure every taxpayer has a fair knowledge of what we do and also understands he or her duties to government and the responsibility of government to all of us who pay tax.

“Today oil is going, so we should not over-rely on oil because a time comes when oil will no longer be there and that time is almost here. So what sustains economies globally including Nigeria right now is taxation, whether you believe it or not. That is the thrust, direction we are going”

“Reforms are on and we need to also understand the perspectives those are coming from so when we begin to implement it won’t be strange to any of us. So we are hitting the streets now to educate the citizens, residents of Akwa Ibom.”

On what informed the joint sensitisation programme, Adie said” We do one business -tax administration. Our business whether state government or federal is mobilizing revenue to advance the welfare of state, be it subnational or national government.

“So, this collaboration is to be able to get our focus across to the people because we draw in one direction. It doesn’t matter whether I am working for the state or federal government, tax administration is tax administration. It is a jurisdiction that is likely different. We are guided by the same laws in tax administration”