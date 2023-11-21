Firm simplifies event listing, ticketing, social networking with app

By Chioma Obinna

Recognising the need for innovation to enhance and simplify processes by which people discover events and connect with individuals, Knit Technologies has launched its event listing and ticketing app, called Knit. The live launch event which was held recently was hosted by acclaimed host and socialite, Tomike Adeoye.

Knit enables people to discover and engage in events and activities through a user-friendly platform. It combines location-based event discovery, interest-based recommendations, social networking, analytics and ticketing features, making it the go-to app for anyone looking to find and attend exciting local events, create and monetise their events, as well as connect with like-minded individuals.

Speaking at the launch, the co-founder of Knit, Fela Bank Olemoh: said: “We have a truly world-class app and we are more than thrilled to introduce the app to Nigeria and beyond. Our goal is to further simplify the process of both organising and attending events. However, our mission extends beyond the events themselves; it has always been about fostering meaningful connections within local communities. With Knit, we have an app that allows individuals to efficiently create or discover events, secure tickets to their favourite shows and establish meaningful connections.

Bank-Olemoh further emphasised that the app was born out of an understanding of the pain points within the events industry and a resolve to proffer solutions through distinctive features which allow event organisers to create events and sell out tickets fast. Notable features he pointed out include- social networking features, enabling users to chat, send videos etc to their connections in-app, a weather forecast feature for event organisers and QR code integration. The app is also on the Play Store and App Store.