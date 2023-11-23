Firm partners Nigerian universities to promote technological advancement

By Adesina Wahab

Beyond Vision, a trailblazing drone manufacturer has unveiled the Rural Environmental Monitoring via ultra wide- Area NetworKs And DistriButed Federated Learning (REMARKABLE) project.

This ambitious initiative seeks to tackle the prevalent technological divide between urban and rural landscapes in Nigeria, marking a pivotal step toward fostering equitable technological access across diverse environments.

In a statement released by the company, the REMARKABLE project is a collaborative effort involving European academic partners, corporate entities, and African academic groups as a pioneering response to the inadvertent oversight of rural areas in the advancements of IoT and data analytics.

As technology continues to thrive in urban settings, rural communities are left at a disadvantage, accentuating the digital divide.

“Beyond Vision, renowned for its expertise in cutting-edge AI algorithms and a revolutionary Cloud UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) management platform is partnering with esteemed academic institutions, Summit University, Offa (SUN, Offa), and the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) to leverage transformative technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML), to make the systems more accessible and render enhanced energy efficiency and fortified security measures.”

As part of the move, Beyond Vision held a two-day workshop on November 2nd and 3rd, 2023, at the Research and Innovation Unit of Summit University in Offa, Kwara State themed: “Unlocking the Future: Advanced UAV Technologies,” and at the NCC Computer Centre, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano, FUTMINNA, Niger State, from November 6th to 7th, 2023 themed “Unlocking the Future with the Convergence of AI and Drones Technology.”

The two workshops underscored the shared commitment of the institutions to pioneering technology with a dedication to cutting-edge advancements.

Students who participated in the workshops extended their gratitude to the organizers.

“The workshops not only provided valuable insights into the growing technological disparities between urban and rural environments but also offered a unique opportunity for students to actively engage with transformative technologies like IoT and machine learning,” participants said.

The workshop also marked the beginning of several initiatives to empower students and professionals with specialized knowledge in UAV technology, AI integration, and IoT applications.

“The forthcoming programmes, set to commence in the coming months, will offer comprehensive training modules designed by experts from Beyond Vision alongside faculty members from both academic institutions. These certifications will not only equip participants with practical skills but also validate their expertise, fostering a new generation of tech-savvy individuals ready to champion innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of unmanned aerial vehicles and cutting-edge technology.

This strategic initiative not only showcased dedication to technological advancements but also affirmed the commitment of these esteemed institutions to propelling transformative technology to new heights. As students express gratitude for the invaluable experience gained, Beyond Vision’s REMARKABLE project stands as a beacon, illuminating the path towards inclusive technological advancement and pushing the boundaries of UAV innovation,” the statement said.