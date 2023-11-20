Firm launches $20m fund to boost tech in Northern Nigeria, Africa

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of its efforts to empower early-stage and technology-enabled start-ups, a venture capital fund, Aduna Capital, has announced a $20 million investment fund to support Africa, particularly in the northern region of Nigeria.

They said the move was informed by the fact that the region is primarily underserved, adding that the huge and untapped market in the region is obvious from a shocking report issued in 2021 by the National Bureau of Statistics, which claims that 128 million people dwell in northern Nigeria.

They noted that the aforementioned amount exceeds the combined market potential of Ghana and Kenya in terms of talent offerings and customer service performance.

According to research undertaken by the Northern Founders Community (NFC) in 2023 to estimate the financial impact of these two sectors on Nigeria’s economy, it uncovered that start-ups in this sector have each made over $1.2 million in bootstrapped revenue across the region.

Speaking, the general partner of Aduna Capital, Surayyah Ahmad Sani, said:”With proper funding and support, these start-ups have the potential to scale significantly, both within the continent and globally.”

She continued by saying that her company is committed to helping trailblasing female entrepreneurs since they have such exceptional potential for big returns.

Also, based on a European International Bank (EIB) study from 2021, it was shown that female executives provided a return of $2 for every $1 invested in them.

“Aduna Capital aims to capitalise on these statistics by allocating 50% of its investments to female-led startups,” Sani stated in a press release issued on Monday, November 20, 2023, to formally unveil the fund.

The investment expert is confident that she will share her knowledge and experience in fostering startups and promoting growth in the IT sector, having overseen a $2 million investment for African start-ups in the angel and pre-seed stages.

In the same vein, Sanusi Ismaila, general partner of Aduna Capital, highlighted that the investment’s emphasis extends beyond Nigeria’s northern area.

The seasoned entrepreneur and operator, who also founded Colab, Kaduna State’s first innovation hub, says that 25% of the money will go to start-ups in the rest of Nigeria and another 25% will go to start-ups across Africa.

He explained that the goal of this pan-African strategy is to guarantee a broad and strong portfolio by utilizing a variety of creative concepts and enterprises.

“The objective of this investment is to achieve a 5–10x return on investment, balancing profitable returns for its investors with meaningful investments,” he said.