Firm inspires girls to develop STEM skills in Nigeria

On November 23, 2023, Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) hosted an event titled ‘The Future is STEM’ at Bon Voyage Hotel in Lagos.

The purpose of the event was to encourage and inspire female students in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Innovation and technological changes have paved the way for the enormous and pressing demand for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) proficiencies. Being a key driving force, STEM provides intellectual achievements that exhibit progress and establish fundamental aspects of existence.

Providing all students, especially girls, with access to relevant education in the STEM discipline is crucial.

During the event, Mrs. Gbemisola Kayode – Bolarinwa, Deputy Director, Head of Strategy and Governance Department, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nigeria, said, ‘With the advent of technology, STEM education can offer a new mindset and skills valued in any job. A career in STEM promises a bright future, opens more academic avenues and long-term opportunities, and enhances sustainable knowledge for the girls.’

Proper education provides the best learning, thus, making education a significant part of everyday life. With the familiarity of STEM, a variety of exciting digital learning explorations can help girl students put STEM skills into engagement with practical, and ready-to-use activities.

Mrs. Folake Etomi – Chairperson, Nigeria Women in Information and Technology said, ‘STEM education provides tremendous opportunities for profitable feat and prosperity. We need to empower girls in STEM. This initiative by NOSL for young girls will encourage and inspire them to pursue their interest in this domain and will help chase their dreams of becoming what they want to be in the future.’

Special dignitaries in attendance included Mrs. Gbemisola Kayode – Bolarinwa, Deputy Director, Head of Strategy and Governance Department, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nigeria, Mrs. Folake Etomi – Chairperson, Nigeria Women in Information and Technology, Mrs. Funmilola Omojola – Vice Chairperson, Nigeria Computer Society, Lagos Chapter and Programme Coordinator, Rise Up and Sparkle Initiative, Mrs. Femi Abugo – Vice Chairperson, Nigeria Women in Information and Technology, Ms. Damilola Aremu, an Executive, Nigeria Women in Information and Technology and Mrs. Edna Adeyemi – Secretary, Nigeria Women in Information and Technology.

Twenty-five students from Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos, attended the event and exhibited their robotic projects.

Actively supporting and inspiring girls in STEM is at the core of NOSL. The company ensures that more female students venture into STEM fields, sparking breakthroughs in their professions and permeating every aspect of life to gain an edge in the future.