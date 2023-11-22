Firm, ECOWAS Bank sign $50m credit facility

By Dickson Omobola

WEMA Bank has signed a credit facility of $50,000,000 with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, EBID, to support and promote empowerment initiatives for its customers.

At an event held in Lome, Togo, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, said the bank’s unrelenting quest to drive impact and its mission of empowering lives through innovation, were what motivated this partnership with EBID.

Oseni said: “Banking without impact or value is nothing, which is why we continue to find new ways to positively impact the lives of our customers and our society. Our mission is clear—to empower lives through innovation—and over the years, we have developed innovative ways to achieve it. With each solution, partnership, and initiative, we have evolved into a multifarious support system and enabler across different areas of the national ecosystem and through this partnership, more lives and businesses will be impacted nationwide.”

On the allocation strategy for the facility, Oseni said: “This credit facility is targeted for impact across two major areas—women and agriculture. Beyond creating women-specific solutions, we are critically acclaimed for supporting women and female businesses nationwide and now, we can take our impact to greater heights. It is a personal philosophy of mine that any society that fails to empower women is flying on one wing, so we will not leave anyone behind on this journey of positive impact. Food is another area that can make or break an economy; a country where the majority can feed comfortably has solved a chunk of its problems. With this facility, we will intensify our efforts and multiply our impact across these two sectors towards the creation of a better life for all.”

Also speaking, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at ECOWAS, George Donkor, said: “It also aligns with the sustainable development goals, SDGs, 5 and 2. SDG 2 talks about the fact that we should ensure food security in the subregions and of course the entire world, and SDG 5 talks about gender equality.”