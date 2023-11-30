Firm bridges financing gap for business owners to drive economic growth

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

SeedFi, a digital-first loan company has said that it remains committed to bridging the financing gap among business owners to further boost financial inclusion and drive countries economic growth.

Founder/Chief Executive of SeedFi’s, Pelumi Alli, said the firm aims to bridge the financing gap for business owners by offering straightforward application processes and rapid approval times, making capital more accessible to entrepreneurs.

He said that capital infusion allows Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs to expand their operations, explore new markets, and invest in technology.

Alli said: “This not only benefits them but also contributes to overall economic expansion.

“SeedFi’s flexible repayment term further enhance its appeal to SMEs, allowing them to manage their cash flow effectively and tailor repayment plans to align with their business cycles, fostering stability and growth.

“SeedFi also extends financial support to individuals, addressing their short-term financial needs; Whether for unexpected medical expenses, education, unforeseen costs, or home improvements, the basic loans empower individuals to navigate life’s uncertainties.

“While economic growth is a potent tool for poverty reduction and quality of life improvement in developing countries, individuals and SMEs often struggle to contribute due to limited access to financing options for essential investments.

To address this challenge, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, mandated traditional banks to allocate 65 percent of deposits as loans to stabilize the economy. However, despite penalties for non-compliance, banks still face significant hurdles in meeting this target, primarily due to various lending bottlenecks that make it difficult for individuals and business owners to access loans.

This has led to the emergence of the financial institutions which provides short-term and long-term basic loans to both SMEs and individuals, catalyzing Nigeria’s economic growth.

Also, co-founder of SeedFi, Samaila Dogara, emphasized the importance of providing financial support to individuals while also highlighting the role of short-term loans in building financial resilience.

Dogara said: “Our short-term loans are designed to provide quick access to funds for relief during financial emergencies. We ensure a swift and hassle-free application process, allowing individuals to access funds when they need them the most.

“These loans act as a financial safety net, helping individuals manage unexpected costs without long-term financial burdens. By providing individuals with the means to address immediate financial challenges, we contribute to overall economic stability as individuals and businesses can weather financial shocks more effectively.

“With the rise in Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platforms, SeedFi believes that its basic short-term loans can be readily accessed by individuals to meet their social needs.”

Narrating his experience, Awe, from Pentrust Business Solutions Ltd, said ‘’I recently reached out to SeedFi for business financial support, and they were amazing! They provided me with clear and helpful advice, and their customer service was top-notch. From start to disbursement, it was a seamless experience. I highly recommend them!’’

As SMEs thrive and individuals navigate financial challenges with SeedFi’s support, a positive ripple effect is created throughout the economy. This is evident in job creation, increased consumer spending power, and the availability of a flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, all of which drive sustained national economic development.

SeedFi stands as a beacon of hope for economic empowerment in Nigeria. By providing accessible and flexible financing solutions to both SMEs and individuals, SeedFi is paving the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future for the nation.