Firm advocates safe drinking water in Lagos community

…distribute 1,180 water purifiers

Funmi Ajumobi

Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO) has distributed 1180 water purifiers to the Ottor community in Lagos Island through its ‘Safe Drinking Water, Healthy Living’ initiative held at Otto Primary School in Lagos.

According to SEEPCO, the initiative is dedicated to ensuring that women in the communities have access to sustainable and safe drinking water.

‘One of the most universal necessities for life is safe drinking water. Being essential for human existence, safe drinking water is a human birthright. It acts as a catalyst for progress and contributes to good health and community resilience.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Olatunji Saheed, Executive Director, Distribution Department, Lagos Water Corporation, Lagos State, said, ‘Water is connected to every form of life, as contaminated water can lead to a variety of preventable health risks in a community. Access to safe drinking water is crucial for good outcomes in health, which influences all attributes of human growth.

Further, he said the initiative by SEEPCO can help decrease the high prevalence of water-borne diseases and improve the quality of life for the community.

’Safe drinking water must be among the highest priorities for every community. Water is bountiful; it is needed to ensure that it is treated, purified, and made available safely. Reliable access to safe drinking water endorses healthy ecosystems,” he added.

Mr Muheez Salako, Chairman, Otto Community Development Association, Lagos State, appreciated SEEPCO for understanding challenges and strengthening the Otto community through safe drinking water and said, ‘Providing safe drinking water has become a challenge for humankind.

Safe drinking water is at the heart of SEEPCO, as it is dedicated to making the right to safe drinking water a reality.

Special dignitaries who were at the event included Mr.Olatunji Saheed, Executive Director, Distribution Department, Lagos Water Corporation, Lagos State; Engr. Mrs. Oridami Bright, Assistant Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Lagos State; Mr. Lanre Adetayo, Southwest Water Lead, Society for Family Health, Lagos State; Hon. Azeez Oloto, Councillor, Otto Community Ward, Otto Community, Lagos State; Mr Muheez Salako, Chairman, Otto Community Development Association, Otto Community, Lagos State; and Mrs. Babalaye Oluwakemi Abeni, Chairperson, World Health Community, Otto Community, Lagos State.