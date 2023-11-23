Fire razes 15 shops in Ilorin market

… N25B properties saved by Fire officers

By Demola Akinyemi, ilorin

Fire on Wednesday night razed the popular Oja Tuntun Market in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, gutting 15 of the over 1,000 shops in the process.



Vanguard reliably gathered that the fire started around 10:30 pm while efforts of the State Fire service by their timely intervention saved properties worth N25billion according to an official report.



Oja Tuntun has about 1,072 shops, 984 stands and 27 warehouses. Spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle confirmed the incident, saying the damage was minimal.



At the time of filing this report, Adekunle couldn’t ascertain the cause of the fire. He said, “The fire service’s prompt and efficient response helped save commodities and property valued at over N25 billion.

“The cause of the fire couldn’t be affirmed yet while the investigation is ongoing,” he said.



Meanwhile, the service urged the residents to cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances before bedtime, “as this would help prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, market places, offices and also help them to drastically reduce it.”



Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq reportedly visited the scene of the fire outbreak Wednesday night. He sympathised with the victims and commended the firemen for managing the situation.