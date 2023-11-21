FIPL, General Electric partner to drive sustainable power generation

First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), has signed a long-term contract with General Electric (GE) for the maintenance of its GT 13E2 Gas Turbine until 2031. This strategic partnership signifies a major milestone in FIPL’s mission to provide reliable and efficient power generation to Nigerians.

The contract signing ceremony was a hybrid event, integrating both virtual and onsite attendees. FIPL’s CEO, Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu led the FIPL team comprising the Chief Corporate Services Officer, Olurotimi Famoroti, Chief Finance Officer, Obafemi Abidoye, and other members of the management team to put pen to paper alongside their GE counterparts.

Speaking on the importance of the strategic partnership, FIPL’s CEO said, “This alliance with GE not only strengthens our commitment to providing reliable power solutions but also reaffirms our dedication to embracing cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices. Together, we will continue to drive sustainable growth and contribute to a cleaner future.”

Nwangwu added that collaboration between FIPL and GE, promises more efficiency, availability and overall sustainability of the gas turbine. “This will also ensure more stability to the National grid and give more electricity to Nigerians,” he stated.

Managing Director Services, GE Vernova’s Gas Power in Sun-Sahara Africa, Kenneth Oyakhire described the partnership as one that would transform power generation in Nigeria in line with GE’s pledge to deliver a sustainable and energy-efficient future. “We are delighted about this alliance with FIPL and look forward to the resultant positive impact on the power generation landscape, as both companies combine their expertise and resources to drive innovation and efficiency.”