Fintech firm set to introduce innovative payment solution in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

A financial technology company, QorePay has said it is set to streamline payment processes with the launch of a cutting-edge fintech solution in Nigeria.

According to the firm, the solution which will be unveiled December in Lagos, will open a new vista in the country’s financial system.

Meanwhile, ahead of the official launch, QorePay has established strategic alliances with financial transmission bodies, management consultants, and reputable agencies. It said it aims to support over 50,000 businesses and merchants in Nigeria within the next two to three years and expand its presence across all African countries.

CEO of the company, Mr. Josh Owoseni, said: “Our company’s dedicated team is here to assist Nigerians at every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation tailored to your business’s unique needs and vision. With QorePay, Nigerians can say goodbye to complex and time-consuming payment procedures.

“Our solution provides a seamless and secure experience, empowering you to accept payments effortlessly across multiple channels. Whether it’s online transactions, in-store payments, or mobile commerce, QorePay has you covered.

“Security and trust are of paramount importance to us, which is why we have implemented robust measures to safeguard your valuable data. Our cutting-edge encryption technology ensures that every transaction is protected, giving you peace of mind and your customers the confidence to transact with you,” Owoseni said.

Not only does QorePay offer unmatched convenience and security, but it also provides valuable insights and analytics, by leveraging the power of data, you can gain a deeper understanding of your customers’ behaviour, identify trends, and make informed decisions to drive your business forward.

“Together, let’s embark on this exciting new chapter as we redefine the payment landscape. Get ready to experience a future where payments are simple, secure, and smart with QorePay. We believe that QorePay will revolutionize the way businesses handle payments, and we are committed to providing exceptional support and service throughout your journey. Our dedicated team is here to assist you at every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation tailored to your unique needs and vision,” the CEO added.