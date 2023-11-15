Fintech firm moves to simplify payments in Nigeria

A fintech, Wireless Pay, has emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading payment platforms, ensuring seamless and efficient financial transactions online. Founded by Chinedu Shema Emmanuel, the app is a subsidiary of Wired Banking Africa and collaborates with Asset Matrix MFB to deliver secure and efficient payment solutions.

During a recent launch in Abuja, the company highlighted key features of the app including NFC tap-to-pay for softPOS, enabling merchants to effortlessly receive card payments, and an alternative USSD option for customers who prefer to pay with USSD codes. Virtual accounts are also available for those who prefer transfers, and merchants can request physical cards for transactions with an impressive 99.9% uptime.

Chinedu Shema Emmanuel, the visionary entrepreneur behind Wireless Pay, expressed his commitment to innovation and addressing financial challenges. “Our goal is to provide quick-to-launch, affordable services that are co-branded, ensuring a unique and seamless experience for our users,” stated Emmanuel.

Leveraging on its collaboration with Asset Matrix MFB to ensure seamless integration and efficient services, the founder stressed that the platform offers transparent pricing, with card transactions capped at 0.5% up to 100 naira and USSD collections capped at 1.3% up to 1,300 naira. Withdrawals and bank transfers incur a flat fee ranging between 15-20 naira.

Although registered as Wireless Pay Technologies Limited in Nigeria, the US, and the UK, Wireless Pay with a physical office in Abuja is an entity under WOBILO Africa Limited, Wired Banking Africa, and Corporate Permit and Consultants Limited, further establishing its credibility and commitment to providing reliable payment solutions.

“With our robust features, secure infrastructure, and global accessibility, Wireless Pay stands out in the market. We aim to address user needs, deliver precise and helpful information, and provide a seamless payment experience,” added Chinedu Shema Emmanuel.

The founder further revealed that his vision for the future of Wireless Pay includes sustained growth, expanded services, and becoming a trusted industry leader in payment processing, contributing to financial inclusion across multiple regions.