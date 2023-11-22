Fintech firm marks Int’l Men’s Day with ‘He-roes’

By Gabriel Olawale

Baigewallet, a fast-rising fintech company, has hosted “BaigeWallet’s Day With He-roes”, in commemoration of International Men’s Day.

The event which was held at Oriki Spa in Lagos kicked off with spa sessions, facials, massages, manicure and pedicure sessions as part of activities to appreciate men.

Speaking at the event, Chief Future Officer, BaigeWallet, Opadiran Adetayo, said: “BaigeWallet is thrilled to have hosted this extraordinary event for men. This initiative reiterates our dedication to providing support for a good society by looking out for financial and total well-being. We are committed to fostering a sense of community while celebrating and encouraging people to grow and meet their financial goals.

“BaigeWallet’s unique features include savings and investment plans such as the Just Save, No Access and Save For A Need plans. The Fund Investment Plan is designed for risk-inclined investors who aim to earn higher returns on their investment based on the performance of an actively managed portfolio of a Fund Portfolio/Asset Manager. The interest rate on the fund investment plan is 13% P.A”

Some notable personalities in attendance include Jide Kene Achufusi, Samuel Otigba, Sunky O, Akin Faminu, Chef Gibbs, Kayito Nwokedi, Ayotunde Fabamwo, Arthur Ngwube, Larry Hector, Ngozi Ejionueme, Charles Born, Shamz Garuba, Tjan, and Tosin Obembe. The event highlight was the “Encourage A Man” Session, where each guest gave words of encouragement to every man in attendance.