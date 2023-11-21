Filani, Wewe, others for ‘Best of Ife’ @ 30 exhibition

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In what may be described as the mother of all exhibitions during this art season, the ‘Best of Ife’ will be showcasing an array of talented artists across generations.

Kunle Filani, Tola Wewe, Victor Ekpuk, Olojo-Kosoko, and over 40 other exhibiting artists who are alumni of the Ife Art school will be showcasing their works in the exhibition to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Best of Ife’.

Opening at 2 PM at Fobally Art World Africa, Lagos, from the 3rd to 9th of December, 2023, the ‘Best of Ife’ is curated by Ayoola Mudasiru.

According to the curator, over 50 works are expected “because we have over 40 artists that have registered to participate in the exhibition. The works are over 50 because we are collecting at least two works from each artist considering the size,” adding that “each artist comes with his or her own diversified art work even with the concept.”

Themed “Beyond Onaism”, the anniversary exhibition features most of the generations of Ife art school graduates including the recently graduated and the pioneers; artists covering 5 decades of the Ife Art School.

Giving insight into the choice of theme, Professor of Visual Arts and Aesthetics,

African American University, Porto Novo and Canada, and one of the initiators of ‘Best of Ife’, Kunle Filani explained that the concept of ‘Onaism’ came into existence when the “Ona group of artists started their form and content experiments by reinventing indigenous motifs in their design consciousness. Ona commenced with so much energy that it soon became a movement that is not limited to only Ife art graduates, but widespread among Nigerian artists.”

The “Best of Ife ” series of exhibitions that began in 1993 according to him, was to serve as a constant reminder to the Ife art graduates that while ‘Onaism’ as an art concept should thrive, the art school should not be pigeonholed. Therefore, any artist who exemplified innovation and consistency was encouraged to follow such personal trends. The Best of Ife yearly Exhibitions ran for many years anchored by remarkable individual and collective Ife art graduates.

The Ife Art graduates are now well-established among Contemporary artists all over the globe.

They have excelled in stylistic articulation and the use of new and iconic materials. The content of their works continues to promote socio-political ideologies and didactic intellectualization of indigenous concepts.”

Filani who was co-curator with Don Akatapo of the maiden edition of ‘Best of Ife’ IN 1993, added, “Fine and Applied Arts Department is one of the culture-oriented disciplines that nurture the intellectualization of people’s customs, norms, and beliefs. The Fine Arts Department became full-fledged in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree having hitherto produced a handful of students who graduated from the Faculty of Education.

It is therefore safe to say that the Art Department of the University of Ife; now Obafemi Awolowo University, has produced graduates spanning five decades.”

The Creative Director of Fobally Art World Africa, Folasade Abiola who is enthused about the epic exhibition taking place in her gallery said, “We are super excited to host the exhibition. This is because Ife alumni are known for the great work that they’re doing within the arts industry. Fobally Art gallery is super excited to identify with Ife alumni. And looking at ‘Onaism’ and what they have been doing for the past 30 years, it’s remarkable.

“Globally, they have recognition, locally as a nation, they are recognized.

So, what we should look forward to is the great work of arts that you don’t see on the streets, you’ve not seen in galleries. So, people should be expecting something different, something unique when it comes to the arts. The collaboration is in line with our mandate as a promoter of Africa contemporary arts and the artists for global visibility.”