FIFA U-17 W/C: Mali to face Morocco in ‘All-African’ quarter-finals

By Ayobami Okerinde

Mali made light work of Concacaf champions Mexico in the last 16 of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 to cruise into the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Mahamoud Barry scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the encounter and laid on another as Mali stormed through to the last eight with a 5-0 win over Mexico on Tuesday in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Ibrahim Diarra scored the third goal of the game to give the young Malians a comfortable three-goal lead. Ibrahim Kanate scored a 37-minute penalty to hand Mali a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Mali’s dominance was maintained in the second half, and Barry’s teasing 50th-minute cross was matched in quality by Ange Martial Tia’s brilliant diving header to complete the rout.

In the other quarter-final fixture, Nassim Azaouzi scored a last-minute goal to hand the Moroccans a lifeline, as they went on to defeat their opponent, Iran, 4-1 on penalties.

Iran took the lead in the 73rd minute after Esmaeil Gholizadeh scored from a cross from Nima Andarz.

Morocco’s goalkeeper Taha Benrhozil was the hero, as he saved a twice-taken kick from Kasra Taheri before Fouad Zahouani scored the winning penalty to earn the Atlas Cubs a place in the quarter-final.

The ‘All-African clash will take place in Surakarta on Friday.

Senegal, Africa’s last representative, will take on France on Thursday. A win will guarantee a place in the next stage against England or Uzbekistan.