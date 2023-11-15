FG’ll harness unexplored resources – Minister

By Dickson Omobola

The Minister of State for Steel Development, Mr Uba Ahmadu, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to harnessing the nation’s unexplored resources while preserving the ecological balance for a sustainable and thriving future.

Ahmadu, who spoke during a familiarisation visit to the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency in Kaduna, said the pursuit of steel raw materials was not an industrial endeavour but a cornerstone of national development.

He added that the ministry’s vision extends beyond extraction, saying it resonates with responsible utilisation and environmentally conscious practices.

He said: “The pursuit of steel raw materials is not merely an industrial endeavor; it’s a cornerstone of our progress, underpinning infrastructure, innovation, and national development. Here in Kaduna, where the ground whispers tales of untapped resources, we stand at the threshold of potential prosperity.

“The rich ores and unexplored terrains symbolize our collective opportunity to bolster our industrial landscape. This agency’s dedication to exploration, innovation, and sustainable mining practices holds the key to unlocking these treasures, not just for today but for the generations that follow.

“Our vision extends beyond mere extraction; it resonates with responsible utilisation and environmentally conscious practices. We’re committed to harnessing these resources while preserving the ecological balance for a sustainable and thriving future.

“Today marks not just a visit, but a promise—a commitment to support, enhance, and propel the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency forward. With the backing of our government, we aim to foster partnerships, invest in research, and encourage a thriving ecosystem that enables the sustainable development of our mineral resources.

“Let us all join hands, united in our pursuit, towards a future where the untapped potential beneath our soil transforms into the steel structures that support our nation’s growth. Together, we’ll pave the path to a stronger, more resilient and prosperous Nigeria.”