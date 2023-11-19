FG to visit erosion sites in Imo – Senator Izunaso

By Chinonso Alozie

The Federal Government on Sunday concluded plans to visit erosion sites in Imo state, to end the erosion challenges facing the residents in Imo.

The Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, Osita Izunaso, made this known to newsmen in Owerri while laying the foundation of the building of the two skills acquisition centres in Urualla and Umukegwu Akokwa, Ideato North council area of Imo state.

On the erosion menace in his senatorial district, particularly in the Ideato area, he said: “In fact, the federal government was ready for the past two weeks to come and do NEEDS assessment on the erosion issue, they are waiting for the communities to connect with them. As it is now, I have connected them. They will be here one week or two weeks to do a NEEDS assessment of the erosion sites in the area. So that it can properly be factored into the budget of 2024.”

On the skills acquisition centres, he said: “When we were campaigning we made a lot of promises. I am not the kind of person that will make a promise and I will not keep to it. I promised communities skills acquisition centres. And today we are laying the foundation stone. The contract has been awarded and they have started work. There will be a borehole aside from the skills acquisition centres.

“You can see the communities are excited. The traditional rulers and women are here. The most important thing is for them to protect the project. They should secure it. They should ensure that things that will be put inside there are secured. Because the project is the benefit of their teeming youths. This is just the beginning. Very soon, you will see our virtually in all communities in the state.”

According to one of the contractors at the project site, Queen Quilare said: “Is a skill acquisition hall. We have a supporting facility like two offices. We have convinces. We also have storage. To compliment it, we also have a borehole. excavation is going on. It is eight weeks, hopefully, we will finish in 3 months. But we are asking for an extra two weeks to be able to meet up with our promises.”