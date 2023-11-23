FG to sanction defaulting operators in lottery and gaming business

The Minister, flanked by the Permanent Secretary and the Executive Secretary of the Fund, commissioning one of the projects

..to reposition the sector for increased revenue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Federal Government had threatened to sanction operators in the lottery and gaming business who failed to meet laid down statutory obligations in the industry.

The Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr. Zephaniah Jisalo sounded the warning Thursday during the official commissioning and handover of 15 motorised boreholes sunk in 15 Benue communities by the National Lottery Trust Fund.

He noted the huge potential in the sector saying the Federal Government would do everything “to revitalize this industry that holds great promise for Nigeria in raising enormous revenues.”

He said “Over the years across jurisdictions, the wealth generated from the lottery has been used to transform societies through the provision of infrastructural and other socio-economic development across the world to which Nigeria is not an exception.

“So given the potential of the lottery/gaming business, one can easily appreciate the enormous prospect that it holds for a country like Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people and the largest economy in Africa.

“By today’s commissioning, the National Lottery Trust Fund has proved to Nigerians that lottery is working, and it is now ready to rise up to its statutory mandate, and consequently, Nigerians should get ready for a new dimension of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Minister who commended the Fund for successfully delivering the 15 water projects in the state, making a total of 19 across the country said the intervention would no doubt “bring access to clean portable water closer to the beneficiaries, curb the spread of diseases, and improve the health of the benefiting communities.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Patricia Ibiene urged the benefiting communities to assume ownership of the projects, make good use of them and protect them from vandals.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr. Bello Maigari, assured that the organisation would continue with the intervention “until every community in dire need of portable water supply across the six geo-political zones of the country is reached.”

Acting Chairman of Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Fidelis Oluga who commended the Federal Government for situating some of the projects in the Council assured that they would be protected and maintained by the communities.

The Minister performed the symbolical commissioning of some of the projects situated in communities in Gboko and Tarka LGAs.