FG to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years

The Federal Government has promised to provide 80,000 houses in the next eight years as part of its measures to bridge the housing deficit faced by Nigerians.

Mr Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna during the 12th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

Mamman said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu was keen on doing things differently, adding that the ministry had presented a memorandum that had been approved by the president, particularly about the social housing scheme.

He said, “This is a policy whereby vulnerable persons in the country can afford to have a roof over their heads, thereby breaching the gap in the housing sector.

“This meeting being held in Kaduna would provide avenues on how the states can queue in on how they can provide lands for us to build these houses.

“The houses are about 80,000, and the affordability varies, but the houses would be built for all Nigerians, irrespective of their classes or level of income strata.”

The permanent secretary, however, urged Nigerians to be patient and assured that the government was committed to doing things differently as it intends to prioritise the needs for effective delivery. (NAN)