FG to inaugurate Presidential Steering Committee on Safe Schools

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government is set to inaugurate a Presidential Steering Committee for Nigeria’s Safe Schools Project.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume announced this in a goodwill message delivered at a one-day National Summit on Safe Schools with the theme, “Tackling identified threats in Nigeria.”

He said the action is part of the government’s determination to enhance the coordination of the Safe Schools project to ensure that key stakeholders work cohesively within a unified framework.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant (Technical), Professor Bolaji Bernard Babatunde, he explained that the goal is to promote stronger synergy, optimize resource allocation, and ensure a more effective coordinated implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration SSD.

Akume applauded the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC which is the coordinating agency of the Safe Schools project, for organizing the event, and also commended the Ministries of Education, Finance, and Interior, as well as the contributions of Development Partners and Civil Society Organisations such as the Save the Children International for the roles being played.

Also speaking, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, corroborated the initiative is very critical to national development and requires children to be well protected and to guarantee the confidence of parents to send them to school.

He described safe schools as an enviable policy of government advising that its implementation requires a collective approach that should be handled with seriousness by all relevant stakeholders.

“The safety of our schools is not just a government responsibility, but a collective one. Parents, Educators, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Communities must all work together to ensure the safe learning environment our children deserve”, Tunji-Ojo added.

In his welcome address, the Commandant General, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre NSSRCC has been performing creditably well using the whole-of-society approach in collaboration with security agencies, civil society organizations, schools and host communities, government organs at federal, state and local government levels as well as local and international partners and donor agencies.

Audi explained that his administration has established a Schools Security Vanguard which provides NSCDC personnel the opportunity to visit the school community and sensitize them through advocacy.

The summit was organized by the centre in an attempt to address perceived threats against the successful implementation of the Safe Schools Project in Nigeria.

The NSCDC boss explained that the summit was to facilitate actions and to equip relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the Safe Schools Project and called on participants including security and education experts, civil society and development partners and strategic stakeholders to lend their voice in contribution to ensure that the desired outcome for the summit is achieved.