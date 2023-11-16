FG to ensure establishment of disability desks in MDAs

The Federal Government says it will ensure that heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)

establish disability desks and officers to cater for the needs of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Disability Matters, Mr Mohammed Isa, said this on Wednesday in Abuja during a media conference.

He also said that he would also ensure the formulation of inclusive policies and an enabling environment for PWDs.

He added that his office would engage relevant stakeholders on the amendment of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

He said that the office would also work toward evolving mechanisms for the amendment of the Act to comply with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) to remedy the various defects in the law.

According to him, this will be done in conjunction with the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWD) through the introduction of international best practices in the quest to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that he would engage with state governors and other authorities to ensure the establishment and implementation of legislative frameworks, policies, plans, and programmes to foster disability inclusion, participation, and development.

He said, “I will immediately engage the various authorities responsible for Federal Government palliative initiatives to include PWDs, particularly to ensure the setting aside of quotas for them.

“In conjunction with the NCPWD, I will liaise with the Ministry of Transport to immediately put in place the process of formulating policies on transportation for PWDs, as movement is crucial and the fulcrum for participation.

“I will also engage the humanitarian and poverty alleviation agency for the inclusion of PWDs to temporarily grant them relief and ultimately pull them out of poverty.”

The special assistant added that partnerships would be fostered with development agencies to build the capacity of PWDs on job readiness and social integration and also work with employers of labour to ensure gainful employment for unemployed individuals.

Isa also said that, in conjunction with NCPWD, he would ensure proper oversight, supervision, and monitoring of all government initiatives as well as donor interventions to ensure the mainstreaming of the disability perspective.

“My office will partner with all Organizations of Persons with Disability (OPDs) and NGOs to encourage, strengthen, and support their work and to align all interventions within the sphere of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of PWDs in Nigeria,” he said.

He thanked Tinubu for the appointment and pledged to make a positive impact in the lives of PWDs and work toward a more disability-inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu appointed Isa, a PWD, on Nov. 9 to ensure that every segment of the society is sufficiently catered to. (NAN)