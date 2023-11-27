FG to collaborate with organized private sector to boost tourism, others – Minister

By Luminous Jannamike

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, has announced a strategic partnership with the private sector to foster skills acquisition, poverty eradication, and economic development through tourism.

She said this during the unveiling of the ‘Prosperity Assured Economic Initiative’ in Abuja on Monday.

The event highlighted the commitment of stakeholders to sustainable economic development and poverty eradication.

Ade-John said, “Fostering an enabling environment for key developments and poverty eradication through inclusive policies and strategic partnerships is our priority.

“We also aim to create expertise and background for the next generation of players in the tourism industry.

“I would also like to emphasize our shared commitment to fostering a vision where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our society.”

The Minister’s remarks came as she expressed gratitude for a collaborative effort with the Global Youth Skill Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organization (GYSAPEO).

The organization has initiated the ‘Grow Naija Feed the World’ project, a comprehensive strategy designed to uplift and empower grassroots farmers, enhancing their knowledge and overall livelihood activities.

“This initiative would also unlock the full potential of Nigeria and its tourism sector, thereby creating a lasting positive impact on our nation,” Ade-John added.

Ambassador Emmanuel Ozegbe, the founder of GYSAPEO, underscored the project’s impact and called for more involvement from public and private sector players to support the initiative.

“This project is making significant strides in the heart of Nigeria, where agriculture is not just a way of life but a lifeline for many,” Ozegbe said.

He also noted that the initiative has yielded significant economic benefits.

“Recent statistics indicate that 45% of project beneficiaries discovered new market opportunities, resulting in a noteworthy 60% expected increase in their financial standing in the upcoming project phase,” Ozegbe added.

The organization’s spokesperson, Amarachukwu Atuzie, revealed the expectations for the Prosperity Assured Economic Initiative, which aims not only to train 25,000 farmers in Nigeria but also to develop the tourism potential of farming communities across the nation.