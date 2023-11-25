FG tasked on enforcement of graphic health warnings on tobacco products

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH increase in diseases related to tobacco consumption, the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, has called on the Federal Government to enforce graphic health warning policy on tobacco products.

Making the call was the Chairman, NTCA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, during a press briefing in Abuja, on the ‘Stop Tobacco Industry Interference Enforce Graphic Health Warning Now!’ campaign.

Oluwafemi noted that in recent years, Nigeria has made significant efforts in recognizing the public health implications of tobacco use and implementing measure to curb its prevalence but the effects of these initiatives is hampered by factors including tobacco industry influence and enforcement gaps.

According to him, a recent study by the Institution of Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy in collaboration with indigenous research group said, that about 11,744 deaths caused by tobacco use prevent 32,608 illnesses attributed to tobacco use and save the country N6,745,786 million in healthcare costs annually. These projections reiterate the fact that the graphic health warnings on tobacco packs are effective in reducing tobacco use and uptake to save lives across the country.

He also lamented that another significant obstacle to tobacco control in Nigeria is the industry interference in the policy-making process, pointing out that the industry employs various tactics such as lobbying strategies, and marketing to influence decision-making and dilute the impact of the tobacco control measures.

He further stated that they have not only undermined the effectiveness of existing policies but also hampered efforts to introduce more stringent regulations to strengthen tobacco control, hence there is a need to address these influences through transparent and accountable governance in the country.

He said: “To monitor compliance with this critical policy as recently as this week we have activated Alliance members in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Nasarawa, Kano, Adamawa and Oyo States to carry out market survey to determine the level of compliance within those States.

“However the survey results show that while some cigarette packs bear the new sets of warnings some still carry the outdated pictorial warning and worse still a sizeable number of packs bear the very old text-only warning.

“The survey also revealed that some compliance on the other tobacco products such as Shisha, Cigars, snuff, and cigarillos is almost non-existent.

“The National Tobacco Control Act gives a moratorium of 150 days before enforcement during which tobacco companies are expected to phase out products bearing the outdated warning.

“That moratorium period ended on the 20th of November 2023 making the start of enforcement of the new set of warning.

“We called on the relevant bodies standard organization of Nigeria, the ministry of health the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Nigeria Custom Service Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corp and all agencies to enforce the graphic health warning policy without delay to save Nigerians on all tobacco products in the country.”