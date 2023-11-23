FG targets 7,300 residents with 1.6MW solar mini-grids in 4 communities

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Four communities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are to be supplied with 1.6 Megawatts of power from solar mini-grids funded by the South Korean government, the Federal Government has said.

The projects which will be located in Rubochi, Ikwa, Gada Biyu and Kugbaru communities will supply power to over 7, 300 residents.

Expected to be completed next the projects have a lifespan of over 25 years.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony in Rubochi on Thursday, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu said the Federal Government was determined to reduce energy power in the country.

The Minister who was represented by Assistant Director, of Renewable and Energy Access, Mr. Samuel Anyangeor noted that “the off-grid electrification comes with culture change through deliberate sensitization of beneficiaries and stakeholders.

“This is why I am particularly proud of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, and its strategic partners for taking a solid path towards sustainability through the growth of the Productive Use Market in Nigeria.

“Through the central role of the Productive Use Market, more lives are being transformed just as more communities are being enlivened. We continue to witness the social science of inclusive governance through the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO, of REA, Engr Ahmad Salihijo said the projects were the outcome of an agreement signed by Nigeria and the Korean Institute of Advancement of Technology, KIAT, in 2022.

He explained that the projects in Rubochi and Ikwa will be completed before the end of March next year, and the others will be deployed before the end of 2024.

Also speaking, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Pada, the Sa Rubochi of Rubochi, said the community which has not had power supply for over 10 years will be transformed when the project is completed.