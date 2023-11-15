FG swings into action on commencement of salt, kaolin production

….inaugurates 10-man committee

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Wednesday, swung into action by setting up a 10-man committee on the commencement of salt and kaolin production on industrial scale.

The move became imperative following government’s determination to ensure diversification of the economy via the solid minerals sector.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, speaking during the inauguration ceremony held today at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Solid Minerals Development/ Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, the initiative to explore and exploit Salt and Kaolin aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration to increase domestic use, capacity for export and boost employment opportunities.

The 10- man Committee were given terms of reference to; Determine the extent of deposits and locations of brine and rock salt and Kaolin in Nigeria; Determine the number and viability of licenses issued for the exploration and exploitation of these minerals; Determine the cost of exploration of those sites to ascertain the quantum of the existence of brine, rock salts and Kaolin ( if this has not been determined before).



Propose the way forward to actualizing the building of Salt and Kaolin Processing plants in Nigeria with a given time frame; Come up with any other recommendation that will assist the Government in taking proactive measures to develop the sector.

She said: ”In order to change the narrative and kick start the development of our nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, with his Renewed Hope Agenda has challenged us to believe in our country and develop it as we do not have another country.

”It is this consideration that is behind the strong desire of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake to develop the exploration exploitation and processing of salt and Kaolin in Nigeria for Nigeria’s use and subsequent export. This will provide jobs for Nigerians, conserve foreign exchange and boost our economy.”

Meanwhile, the committee was given 15 days timeline for submission of its report in view of the urgency of the assignment.

Chairman of the 10-man committee is the Director- General/CEO of Council for Mining Engineers and Geoscientists of Nigeria, Prof. Zachaeus Opafunsho, while Director Special Duties Department in the Ministry, Mrs. Salamatu Umar is the Secretary.