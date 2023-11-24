FG, stakeholders urged to sustain crusade against maritime insecurity

By Jimitota Onoyume

The federal government and other key stakeholders have been urged to sustain the war against maritime insecurity in the country.

Professor Ezenwa Ogbonnaya made the appeal in a convocation lecture he gave as part of activities lined up for the first convocation ceremony of the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Warri southwest local government area, Delta state.

In his lecture titled,” The Place of Security in the Development of the Maritime Sector in Nigeria”, Professor Ezenwa said maritime security should be seen as a shared responsibility, adding that he was impressed with the collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA to step up security on the waterways.

“Let’s do everything within our powers to combat maritime crime. The maritime industry is a very big economic earner for the country. We should safeguard the resources within the waters”.

While urging students of the NMU to build capacity in cyber security, Professor Ezenwa said experts in this area have helped in stemming economic threats from cyber thieves he called Yahoo Yahoo guys trying to invade cyberspace in the maritime sector.

Continuing, Professor Ezenwa called for the creation of more Forward Operation Base, FOB, acquisition of more combat helicopters to step up maritime security, stressing that the nation was doing well in maritime security.

He also enjoined government to acquire shipping lines to productively engage young graduates from the maritime sector, adding that the NMU should introduce a course on Blue economy.