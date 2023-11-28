FG sets up inter-agency task team to combat SGBV in cyberspace

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Concerned about the rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in cyberspace, the Federal Government has set up an inter-agency task team to prosecute perpetrators.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, in Abuja on Monday during a one-day capacity-building event for youths focusing on advocating against cyber-facilitated SGBV.

The seminar, jointly organized by the Sustainable Gender Action Initiative (SGAI) and the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, addressed issues such as sexual and gender-based violence, as well as the risks associated with cyberspace.

Prof. Waziri-Azi, represented by Isah Abdul Karim, Chief Intelligence Officer of NAPTIP, highlighted the intensified efforts of the government to combat these crimes, while also emphasizing the importance of victims’ information in early detection and assistance for other victims.

She said, “The task team works closely with the Ministry of Justice or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to identify and prosecute perpetrators.

“The task team handles issues of violence against individuals, including cyber-facilitated sexual and gender-based violence, with experts in cybersecurity ensuring that reported cases are given the necessary attention.

“Presently, there have been no convictions in court against those who perpetrate sexual and gender-based violence in cyberspace, but we are collaborating with the Minister of Justice. We are relying on their expertise in matters of justice.”

Mufuliat Fijabi, Executive Director of Sustainable Gender Action Initiative, shared her own experience with cyber attacks and underscored the urgent need for action against gender-based violence in both physical and cyber spaces.

She recounted, “On the 4th of January 2023, I personally experienced a form of cyber attack that changed my perception of life. I felt intimidated and misrepresented. There needs to be action to address the fact that gender-based violence is unacceptable.”

Fijabi urged young people to speak out against such violence, a sentiment echoed by Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation.

Okewale-Sonaiya advised, “Spread awareness about cybersecurity and the risks of cyber attacks, especially to other young people. Warn them about online threats that could harm them.”