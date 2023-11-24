FG recommits to fiscal reforms in states

Osun Speaker, Adewale Egbedun

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improve fiscal reforms at the subnational level by working assiduously to sustain collaboration with the states and International Development partners through programmes such as the World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, Programme.

The programes has brought a great deal of reforms that helped strengthen state governments’ approach to governance and public finance management.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, made the disclosure at the opening of a four-day retreat with the theme “Creating a Resilient Economy through Diversification of the Nation’s Revenue,’’ organised by the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, in Asaba, Delta State.

Mr. Edun, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, in the Ministry, Mr. Okokon Udo, in a statement by Ibrahim Mohammed, Communications Specialist, States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, Programm for Results, observed that the $1.5billion SFTAS Programme-for-Results, which ends in December 2023, has come of age with remarkable achievements recorded by all the 36 states in key result areas.

The areas include fiscal transparency and accountability; domestic revenue mobilization; efficiency of public expenditures and debt sustainability.

“We hope and encourage the Sub-nationals to continue with these laudable reforms beyond the SFTAS period,” he said.

To this end, he stressed that the Federal Government as always, remains committed to the fiscal and monetary reforms that the administration has started, which aimed to provide an enabling business environment, diversify the revenue base of the economy, create fiscal space for investment in critical infrastructure and ensure macroeconomic stability.

“Together, we shall collectively build a resilient economy for Nigeria,” he added.

The minister revealed that following the success story of SFTAS, the Federal Government in collaboration with the World Bank, had come up with another programme called ‘State Action on Business Enabling Reforms, SABER,’ which would effectively run from the year 2023 to 2025.

This programme aims at improving the business enabling environment of Nigeria’s states.

Other intervention programmes from the World Bank and other International Organisations would continue unabated,” he added.