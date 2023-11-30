FG reassures of safe drinking water for Nigerians

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians that it will provide safe drinking water and effective surveillance to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Mr Olu Daniel, the Director, Quality and Control in the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, stated this when he led a team of officials on an advocacy visit to the Kano State Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday in Kano.

Daniel said the visit was to collaborate with the state government to prevent outbreaks of diseases such as cholera caused by contaminated drinking water.

He said that the provision of safe drinking water and health services fell within the ambit of the ministry, hence the need to prepare ahead to ensure prevention and management.

“The federal ministry of water resources and sanitation has set all machines in motion to curb the cholera outbreak, among other water-borne-related diseases.

‘’WASH emergency has to do with coordination of emergency that has to do with the provision of water sanitation and hygiene in order to prevent untimely deaths.

“These strategies are in three stages: first, prevention before the disaster occurs; second, preparation to ensure there is no outbreak; and third, response to the outbreak.

“We chose Kano State due to their tremendous efforts at ensuring that the disease is brought to the barest,’’ he said.

Daniel added: “Kano is currently rated 61 per cent in terms of provision of water supply, while in terms of sanitation, the state has about 50 per cent compliance,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Atah Benson, the National Coordinator, Civil Society Network of Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), was reassured of support for preparedness and response.

He urged the state to make available its performance chats in WASH emergencies for all disease outbreaks.

He blamed poor behavioural attitudes for the spread of diseases in the state and called for more sensitisation campaigns for the people to improve their hygiene.

Alhaji Ali Abubakar, the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, described the visit as timely.

He said that the government spent N600 million monthly for water supply in the state, covering the procurement of treatment chemicals, aluminium sulfate, and electricity bills.

He said that the government also purchases diesel to power regional water schemes and conventional water treatment plants across the state, as it places high priority on water supply for the people.