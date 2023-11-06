FG passing subsidy removal savings to states – Idris

…Says Yacht delivered in June

…Not for President’s pleasure ride

By Soni Daniel Regional Editor (North) & Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal government has made a lot of savings from the petrol subsidy removal and passed the same to state governments to assist in cushioning the effects of the policy on Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alh. Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at a parley with senior journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He could not put a figure to it but emphasised that a lot has been passed to state governors, in that regard.

His words, “So much money has been saved since the removal of the subsidy. Some of the money that has been saved has been given to states.

“Mr President believes that state governments are closer to the people than the federal. That is why the administration has been passing funds through the governors to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

“I cannot give the exact figure right now because it is an ongoing exercise.”

On controversial Presidential Yacht in the 2023 Supplementary Budget, Alh. Idris disclosed that it had been delivered since June but not for the President’s pleasure ride as interpreted by some members of the public.

He said, “On the Yacht, I think that that information has been put out there and has generated a lot of controversy. But we want Nigerians to know that it is not as if it is for the comfort or enjoyment of Mr President, but was procured for the Navy and, indeed, delivery has taken place since June of this year. So it’s not as if the President is procuring a yacht for his comfort to the detriment of Nigerians.

You can also see that the House of Representatives removed the provision and added it to the student loan provision.

“The government is very sensitive, it’s always responding to the yearnings of all Nigerians and therefore, whenever there is any commentary or observation about some of the actions of the government, it will continue to respond appropriately to the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Reacting to the recent U S Travel Advisory on many parts of the country, the Minister said that isolated incidents should not be. generalised.

According to him, “We understand the concerns raised by the United States government in their recent travel advisory but believe that we mustn’t generalize isolated incidents across the entire hospitality industry.

“What we have seen is that such advisories do not achieve anything other than needless panic, and they can have a severe adverse economic impact, not to mention what they do to undermine the government’s efforts to attract investment.

“We have consistently prioritized the safety and well-being of all visitors to our country. We have implemented comprehensive security measures, both at the Federal and State levels, to ensure the safety of tourists and international guests.

” These measures include intense intelligence gathering, acquisition and deployment of additional platforms, training and re-training of personnel, cooperation with international law enforcement agencies, among others, to maintain a secure environment.”

FX supply

He added that since assuming office, the president has signed no fewer than five Executive Orders, aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment and increasing foreign exchange supply.

According to Alh. Idris, “The deft moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria to clear the billions of dollars in inherited foreign exchange backlog.

“We saw the immediate impact of this on the exchange rates last week, and we are confident that this is just the beginning.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Central Bank is determined to focus on its core mandates of price stability and financial system stability, for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The minister said that the “victory against Process & Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) in the $11.case has given impetus to the administration’s efforts to ensure that Nigeria reaps only positive benefits from all our contractual engagements with local and foreign economic interests.”