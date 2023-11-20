FG partners Chinese firm to empower women, improve agriculture

Left to Right: Mr Gatsby Kang, the sales Manager of Lima Machinery Company in China; Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs; Mr Bill Yuan, Sales Manager, Lima Machinery

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (FMoWA) has partnered with Lima Machinery Company, a Chinese company, to improve mechanized farming practices in Nigeria.

This collaboration aims to empower women, enhance agricultural productivity, and generate revenue for farmers and the nation.

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, stated this in Abuja today and emphasized that the partnership will equip women with the necessary skills to boost agricultural output and increase their income.

“This endeavor will not only keep them engaged and productive but also steer them away from criminal activities,” she stated.

The collaboration will focus on a rice milling project and the provision of mechanized farming tools tailored to the needs of Nigerian farmers. These modern tools will streamline agricultural processes, enabling farmers to produce more efficiently and profitably.

Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye further announced the development of a dedicated portal to connect farmers with buyers, distributors, sellers, advertisers, and marketers at both local and international levels. This platform will facilitate seamless transactions and expand market reach for farmers.

To address excess produce and ensure maximum gains for farmers, the partnership will establish hubs in each local government. These hubs will serve as warehouses and marketing centers, providing farmers with a convenient platform to sell their surplus produce.

Additionally, the hubs will feature butchering facilities equipped with packaging machines and freezers. This infrastructure will enable the processing, packaging, and distribution of meat across the nation, leading to reduced food costs and increased profits for farmers.

To demonstrate the government’s commitment to supporting women in agriculture, the ministry will distribute locally fabricated fish grilling machines to women across Nigeria. These machines have the capacity to grill 500 fish every two hours, powered by gas, biogas, or charcoal, significantly enhancing fish processing capabilities.

Mr. Gatsby Kang, Sales Manager of Lima Machinery Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We want to utilize our equipment to assist the local community through mechanization, as technology can dramatically increase productivity and make a meaningful impact on their lives.” He also highlighted the nutritional value of the animal feed that will be produced using the company’s machinery.

In a separate development, the ministry has initiated legal action against a mother and stepfather in Enugu for negligence, sexual molestation, and infecting diseases on a nine-year-old girl. Court proceedings have commenced against Mrs. Christabel Ewuru and her husband, Mr. Ifeanyi Ewuru, to ensure their prosecution and justice for the victim.

Furthermore, Dr. Sam Onyishi, the owner of Peace Mass Transit, has pledged to cover the girl’s tuition fees from primary to university level.

The ministry has also taken legal action against staff members and management at Maitama General Hospital for alleged negligence and refusal to treat Miss Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of a “one-chance” robbery, before her demise at the hospital. The first court hearing against the accused will take place on November 21.

Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye emphasized that taking legal action against those found culpable serves as a deterrent to others and ensures accountability for both actions and inactions.