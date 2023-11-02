FG needs 18.6trn to fix federal roads in four years – Minister

Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the Federal Government needs an estimated N18.6 trillion to address the road sector in Nigeria over the next four years.

Umahi made this known on Wednesday during the budget defence for a supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion, which was held at the request of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Hon. Abubakar Bichi.

The minister stated that the National Assembly must wear its ‘thinking cap’ to urgently address the road issues in the country.

His words: “On the whole, to address our road sector for the next four years, we would be needing about N18.6 trillion and so the National Assembly must have to wear its thinking cap on how we can address seriously our road sector.

“I also appeal to the National Assembly that the Executive to respect your motions on certain interventions. We must have a contingency fund.

“When you ask me to go and intervene on certain roads which have collapsed, and I have to liken the situation to a man on life support. The man needs immediate attention. Where there is an emergency, the road is cut and the people are suffering, movement is stopped, it needs an emergency.

“So, we appeal for contingency to respect your directives on fixing emergency situations.”