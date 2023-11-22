FG moves to refloat National Shipping Line, targets N10bn ship chartering market

By Godwin Oritse, Godfrey Bivbere, Providence Ayanfeoluwa & Kabirat Ameen

THE Federal Government through the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy on yesterday announced moves to commence refloat of the moribund National Shipping Line with a view to targeting the $10billion ship chartering market.

Speaking at stakeholders meeting in Lagos, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola who met with various maritime stakeholders with a view to chatting a new course for the sustainable development of the nation’s marine sector said that Nigeria is a jewel and must be ready for global competitiveness as it hopes to target $10billion Ship charter market.

He was quick to add that the initiative will not in anyway impede the growth of local players but rather provide an avenue for them to create and extract more value from the sector, especially through ship construction, maintenance, and repairs.

According to Oyetola, “The Blue Economy is a pivotal sector that must be harnessed for economic growth.

“The ministry’s decision to consider the re-establishment of a National Shipping Line, through a strategic PPP arrangement, is borne out of our desire to capture a substantial share of the estimated $10 billion annual ship charter market within the country.

“Let me hasten to say that this initiative will not seek to impede the growth of local players but rather to provide an avenue for them to create and extract more value from the sector, especially through ship construction, maintenance, and repairs. “This would enable our local businesses to better leverage the Carbotage Act, which gives Nigerians the exclusive right to control locally generated seaborne trade.

“I am aware that the sector is very vast with its unique challenges. Nevertheless, let me assure you that I am committed to bequeathing to Nigerians a better sector than we have met today. Our Ministry though new, is not resting on its oars and has continued to foster Inter-Agency collaborations and implement initiatives to promote Port efficiency, cargo shipment, maritime security and tap into the resources of the Seabed.

“It is worth noting that this Engagement Forum is crucial to the development of the sector as it offers an opportunity for us all to collectively contribute our perspectives, ideas and offer relevant inputs that can propel the sector to the trajectory of success necessary to support the development of the economy as well as meet the expectations of Mr. President who took the courage to open up Nigeria to focus on the Blue Economy Value Chain.

Similarly, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine And Blue Economy, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the stakeholders forum has been designed for the ministry to inform, equip and enable it share knowledge on critical issues affecting the maritime sector particularly as the new Administration has deemed it fit to showcase the potentials of the Marine and Blue Economy as well has harness its opportunities for the benefit of Nigerians. Let us lend our voice as we begin this Journey of more growth for the Maritime Industry.

In her words, “We are aware that you are the “last mile”, and the major link between the Government and the Nigerian People. You are the main operators as well as the litmus test in determining the impact of the Government Policies, Programmes and Initiatives.

“As such, this Stakeholders Engagement Roundtable is necessary as it enables us to present our challenges, jointly brainstorm on the solutions with a view to chart a roadmap for a Maritime Industry that is sustainable technological advanced and innovative,” she said.