FG moves to boost food production with MoU signing on tractors

Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Farmers got a boost for food production after the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and John Deere, Asia (Singapore) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the availability of 2,000 tractors per year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Mou signing, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Abubakar Kyari, explained that the MoU makes it possible for both Smallholder farmers to also have access to tractors that would galvanize their productivity.

Kyari also stated on the heels of the MoU that Nigeria’s agricultural sector would be modernized, mechanics would be trained on tractor repairs, there would be technology transfer, access to finance would be made easy for farmers to purchase the tractors, and he also disclosed that the payment period will be six years on a hire purchase basis.

He said: “The original arrangement is 2,000 tractors for five years but it depends on how much the farmers are willing to take.

“This is purely a partnership for off-take for the farmers not the government off-taking, what the government is supposed to do is to have an environment that is very conducive for John Deere to sell the tractors to the farmers.

“The minimum is 2,000 tractors per year for five years, as the demand increases, we will be glad for that to happen they can manage any amount.

“We will make sure that the ease of doing business is achieved in terms of creating access for finance so that they can purchase the tractors but to guarantee them and as long as the environment is there for the farmers to buy at hire purchase terms.

“Initially, it was a payback period of four years and it was too short for the farmers, let it be a bit longer for five to six years, and with the prospects and potential of agric we have seen and we have seen farmers pay within two and a half year. For the smallholder farmers five or six years is adequate.

He also assured farmers that the tractors meet all standards, and he also made it clear that it is difficult now to talk about subsidy for farm inputs.

“We have difficulty in the issue of subsidy input.

“In today’s price, which was mentioned on Friday that it is about N27 million, which is very competitive looking at the market prices now almost the same everywhere. What is key here is the after-sales which is very important”, he added.

In a related development, the Minister announced that the Agriculture and Food Security Summit and the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security Meeting earlier scheduled to take place in November, 2023 have been postponed and that all stakeholders and Council members should take note.

“The deferment of the Food Security Summit and National Council on Agriculture Meeting is necessitated by the need to proceed without hitches on the take-off of the Dry Season Wheat Farming under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket Programme (NAGS-AP).

“As would be expected, many of the critical stakeholders and participants at the Summit and Council Meeting are engaged at the moment with time-bound activities relating to the dry season wheat programme”, he said.

He added that new dates for the Food Security Summit as well as National Council on Agriculture and Food Security Meeting will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, John Deere, Jason Brantley, who expressed excitement over the MoU signed said farmers’ needs will be met with the best of services by his company as contained in the agreement.

“We are very excited about the agreement because it really signifies that the parties, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, John Deere, and Tata Nigeria, see similar opportunities to take proven practices in Nigeria and scale them up to make mechanization more available for more farmers.

“This is critical for raising yield and food security, but also for raising farm incomes. So we’re very excited about that. We’re looking forward to take it to the next steps as we move to implementation.

“John Deere has been active in Nigeria for decades, and we’ve got tractors running all the way from north to south.

“We have equipment that can meet those conditions (difficult terrains). We also recognize that an individual community level, the choice of implements is going to be really important.

“So one of the things that we have talked a lot about as we have been putting things together as the importance of making sure we match up the right implements with the right tractor in the right area, so we’re very cognizant of that.

Meanwhile, on the establishment of a tractor assembly plant in Nigeria, he said, “So the assembly plant is in planning right now, and Tata Nigeria is going to be taking that forward. You can expect some information and announcements on that in the near future.”

On the payment plan to plan to purchase the tractors, he explained that “One of the components that we’re working on together as part of the agreement is to identify the most effective financing solutions that can be made available for customers to purchase these tractors.

“The way the Smart Campaign works, is it individual contractors, small contractors and SMEs, purchase the assets and then put them into productive use. So yes, finance has got to be one of the key areas that’s that’s part of the focus.”