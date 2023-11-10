FG faults Obi’s claim on supplementary budget

Peter Obi

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said there was nothing insensitive about the 2023 supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday.

Rather, he said the budget was a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges currently facing Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, had described the federal government’s inclusion of controversial provisions in the budget, such as N5billion for presidential tacht and NI.5 billion for office of the first lady, as insensitive.

But the minister urged the Labour Party candidate to take time and effort to acquaint himself with the details of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, which includes allocations for essential sectors: security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme and social safety nets, among others, to strengthen the country’s economic foundations and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The broad provisions in the supplementary budget are reflections of President Tinubu’s strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy,” the minister said.