FG earmarks N9.25bn intervention for bridges, special roads

A bad portion of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

•As South South Zone takes lion share on highways allocation

The Federal government is to spend a total of N9.25 billion as intervention fund on major bridges and roads that spanned across the six zones of the country in the 2023 Supplementary budget.

According to the budget document, the fund will be spent on the bridges and some portions of major highways considered as special projects.

Flowing from this, the Federal government is to spend the sum of N1.7 billion on Waite -Zango Banger road reconstruction in the remaining part of the budget year.

The document also shows that the government is to spend the sum of N1.7billion on reconstruction of Cole Street -Itire Ikate road in Lagos within the same fiscal season.

Similarly, the government is expected to spend the sum of N1.8 billion on maintenance of Afikpo- Okigwe road and another N1.7 billion on construction and Asphat of Ota-Lakpenwa road .

The government proposed to spend the sum of N1.4bn on construction of Idogo/Ikpaja township road and another N1.8bn on maintenance of Amasiri -Nguzu -Edda Ohaofia road, as well as rehabilitation of Nkerefi Enugu road at another N1.4bn.

Other similar projects are rehabilitation of Burnt Outer Ring road Lagos at the tune of N1.7billion and construction of Sawonjo and Ilese Township road at the cost of N1.4 billion.

The construction of Yaulubudu Darmagu -Saye road will also be executed at the same period at the cost of N1.99billion, maintenance of Okigwe bypass road to PH and Enugu at N1.7 billion, as well as construction of Maiduguri -Mungono road at the total cost of N1.4bn.

Meanwhile, the South South geopolitical zone of the country is expected to get the lion share of the funds provided for construction and maintenance of Federal highways across the country.

For instance, out of the N300 billion earmarked for the ministry in the supplementary budget (capital), the sum of N31 billion will be spent on highways spread in the oil rich South South Zone of the country. The zone is followed by the South West zone which will gulp a total of N10.9 billion.

The ministry is expected to spend a total of N8.56 billion in the North West zone in the same period, while the sum of N8.54 billion will be spent on highways in the North East zone. In the same vein, highways in the South East zone of the country will be taking the sum of Ñ8.4billion and North Central will gulp N5.96 billion.

Recall that the Federal government had on Monday approved a N2.18tn supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year to cover additional spending in defence, works as well as welfare packages such as wage awards and conditional cash transfers agreed with the Organised Labour.