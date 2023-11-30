FG conducts promotional, confirmation exams for over 20,000 civil servants

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has conducted promotional and confirmation examinations, COMPRO, for over 20,000 civil servants across various ministries, departments, and agencies in the country.

The exams, which took place simultaneously in 59 centers across the country, were administered by the guidelines and regulations set by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

This move, according to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, during a facility inspection of three examination centers, on Wednesday, in Abuja, aims to ensure meritocracy, transparency, and efficiency in the civil service.

According to her, “the exam is across the country. We have 59 centers across the country. We have 8 centers in Abuja, Lagos, we have about 9 centers all over the country, the exam is nationwide, and we have about 22,360 candidates sitting for this exam, as we speak.”

Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, expressed his approval of the examination process, adding that the computer-based testing (CBT) initiative for promotional exams is an excellent policy to enhance the technological proficiency of civil servants.

He said the exam assesses the civil servants’ understanding and application of the job requirements, as well as their commitment to their organization’s goals and objectives.

Furthermore, he hinted that the exam allows the government to ensure that only qualified and dedicated individuals are given permanent positions.

His words: “This is the third place I have been to today and I have seen tremendous improvements compared to the previous exam.

“We have noticed that the candidates have been handling the computer and it’s part of the policy effect of having a CBT exam in service. Many of them know now that they’re not going to just continue to put pen and paper and write essays.

“So, they’ve already, on their own, mastered the use of computer sets. So, it’s something I’ve observed and also, they are so dedicated, also their attention is there to finish on time and I’ve seen improvement in the accreditation and documentation of the exam. There’s been a great improvement. I think, even though we are not yet there, we will get there very soon as a country.

“In the public service for you to be confirmed, you must pass this examination. And of course, some will fail. In an exam, some will pass, and some will fail. Our joy is that we have 99.9 per cent pass but of course, that will depend on the candidate.

“The questions are to make sure that they know what and what they’re going to face in the service. They are not technical questions. There are questions about the service because they are just newly recruited.”

Speaking on improvement areas, Ogunbiyi identified that civil servants must begin to learn and get updated on the use of technologies.