FG committed to addressing economic challenges, Industry Minister assures Nigerians

The Federal Government says it is committed to strengthening the industry, trade and investment sector to address economic challenges in the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite stated this at the inauguration of the 15th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment meeting, on Monday in Katsina.

The theme of this year’s meeting is: “Digitisation of Industry, Trade and Investment sector for National Development”.

According to Uzoka-Anite, no country can experience true and sustainable growth of its economy without developing its industry, trade and investment sector.

Represented by Dr Evelin Ngige, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Uzoka-Anite said the meeting would provide platform for stakeholders to deliberate on key issues in the sector and evolve strategies towards strengthening its performance.

She said the performance would further assist to enhance employment generation, wealth creation, economic growth and prosperity.

“I will urge us all to put our best foot forward in evolving ways and means to address our current economic challenge.

“The strengthening and rebirth of the sector is the key and sure answer to our current economic crisis in the country.

“I consider this year’s theme very appropriate at this time when we are working with the

“Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, to harness the potential of the industry, trade and investment sector.

This, she said, was for the growth of the national economy and creating adequate jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.

She said the goal of the present administration was to revamp the economy through well-thought strategies, intervention policies and programmes that would support the growth and development of the sector.

The Minister further said that the forum sought to collaborate and partner with business, research institutions and foreign investors to promote innovation in the country.

She added that it would also enthrone a supportive policy environment for promoting digitisation and innovation.

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda described improved industry, trade and investment as the only way to national development.

He, therefore, urged the National Council on industry, trade and investment to remain a key driver to the country’s success story.

The governor said that his administration recently established Katsina State Enterprises Development Agency as part of its commitment to ensure a healthy environment for Small and Medium Enterprises development.

“The agency reports directly to the governor’s office who is the chairman of the governing board of the agency,” he said.

Radda said the state government also launched an “ease of doing business committee”, to assist in providing enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

NAN