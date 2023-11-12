FG committed to achieving clean, affordable energy for economic growth – Gbajabiamila

L-R: Sustainable Energy for All Energy Specialist, Yewande Osondu, CEO of AllOn Caroline Eboumbou, Chief of Staff to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi during Gbajabiamila visit to Iponri Market, Lagos to inspect the first phase of solar installations under Universal Energy Facility (UEF) executed by SOLAD Energy and co-financed by Sterling Bank..on Friday November 10th, 2023

By Dickson Omobola

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigeria is committed to achieving clean and affordable energy for economic prosperity.

He said this in Lagos when he inspected the first phase of solar installations in Iponri Market alongside the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi.

Among the dignitaries were the Managing Director, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, AllOn, Caroline Eboumbou, markets leaders amongst others. This visit to Iponri Market afforded the dignitaries the opportunity to interact with the end-users and provided valuable insights into the impact of clean and reliable energy on their respective business operations.

The solar projects, funded by Universal Energy Facility (UEF) a results-based finance facility administered by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and executed by SOLAD Integrated Power, a clean energy and technology company, is an exciting development that underscores the commitment of both the Nigerian government and the Universal Energy Facility (UEF) to promoting sustainable energy solutions in the country.

Speaking during their visit to the market, Gbajabiamila and Ogunbiyi lauded the initiative to make clean and sustainable energy accessible for all.

“The electrification of the Iponri Market with sustainable energy solutions exemplifies Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to enhancing energy access, driving economic growth, and embracing the transformative potential of solar energy. This visit to witness the impact of clean, affordable energy reaffirms our dedication to businesses, emission reduction, and advancing our nation toward a more sustainable and prosperous future,” Gbajabiamila said.

On his part, Ogunbiyi said”Sustainable energy access is the cornerstone of a brighter and more equitable future for all. Our visit to the Iponri Market today underscores our commitment to empowering communities with clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions, setting the stage for Nigeria’s energy transition to a greener future.”

In August 2023, SOLAD Integrated Power began the provision of clean, sustainable and renewable energy solutions to empower business owners within Iponri market. Through the utilization of solar power, the market’s micro, small, and medium-scale enterprise (MSME) owners are gaining access to stable, affordable, and clean energy, which is set to revolutionize the way they operate.

As of November 2023, SOLAD Integrated Power has successfully connected in the first phase, 200 commercial customers in the Iponri Market to high-capacity stand-alone solar power and battery storage systems for productive use.

SOLAD Integrated Power with support from the UEF had also undertaken a similar project at Ayangburen Market, Ikorodu where small businesses are already enjoying clean electricity supply.

The Universal Energy Facility (UEF) is a multi-donor results-based finance facility established to significantly speed up and scale up energy access across Sub-Saharan Africa, in line with SDG7 and the Paris Agreement. It provides catalytic, results-based grant payments to qualified renewable energy companies that provide verified end-user electricity connections. The facility supports sustainable business models such as the energy-as-a-service and lease-to-own models – that alleviate the upfront cost barrier to adopting clean energy, enable the displacement of fuel generators and help developers to catalyze private commercial capital to scale their business operations.