FG commissions NiCFOST Database Management Centre

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Federal government on Tuesday commissioned the Database Management Centre of the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, NiCFoST at Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Geoffrey Nnaji said with the commissioning of the data centre, the regulatory framework of NiCFoST will be crucial in reducing unprofessional practices and mismanagement along the food value chains, optimizing health and economic benefits, and ensuring sustainable national food security.

He described the centre as a significant milestone in the journey toward enhancing food security, safety, economic growth, and sustainable national development.

He said the commissioning of the centre was historic “because it is the first time in Sub-Saharan Africa that the Food Science and Technology profession has a regulatory Council, adding that the effort aligned with the renewed hope agenda of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This Centre represents a collaborative effort between my Ministry and NiCFOST, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing Food Science and Technology regulation in Nigeria.

“Today’s event is nothing short of extraordinary. NiCFOST, in its three short years of existence, has secured government approval to acquire this vital Centre, a commendable feat, considering the prevailing economic conditions,” he added.

He promised that his Ministry would continue to support the Council as it is apparent that they prudently manage the funds allocated.

As the focal Government Council responsible for regulating the Food Science and Technology profession, Nnaji said NiCFOST will usher Nigeria into a new era of professional practice within the food industry and the national food supply system.

Earlier in her address, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, NiCFOST, Mrs. Nkechi Ezeh, said the Database Management Centre Commissioned will serve as a Centre for storing, organizing and maintaining the data created and collated by NICFOST in the course of carrying out its activities in line with the provisions of the Establishment Act.

The NiCFOST’s law enables the Council to ensure that Food Professionals along the food value chain, handle food matters professionally to improve the health of the consumers.

NICFOST is a Regulatory Council, established barely three years ago, amidst the constraints of COVID-19 Pandemic to regulate the practice and profession of Food Science and Technology in Nigeria.

In accordance with the law, the Council is responsible for the development of the curriculum of Food Science and Technology programmes and its variant Disciplines in the Tertiary Institutions.

It also grants annual Practice Licence to qualified Food Scientists and Technologists, tracks and processes the data of food business locations for their practice.