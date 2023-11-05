FG commences probe into crash-landing of private jet in Ibadan

The federal government has commenced investigation into the crash-landing of a private jet, at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan in Oyo State.

According to officials of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) who confirmed the development yesterday investigators from the bureau had been sent to the scene of the accident, and promised to provide further details as they unfold.



The tragedy was averted on Friday night when the private jet crash-landed.

Recall Vanguard reported that the incident happened at about 19.21 (7:21 pm) local time.



The aircraft, which had departed Abuja at 6:41 p.m., was en route to Ibadan.

Remarkably, there were no fatalities, although the aircraft sustained significant damage.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the pilot had been cleared for an RNAV approach to Runway 22 of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan. But the plane skidded off the runway.

Quick and efficient action allowed all passengers and crew members to be safely evacuated.

In a swift reaction, one of the Minister’s aides said in a chat that his principal was very sound and in good spirits.

He noted that Adelabu felt the incident was not something to worry about.

His words: “It was actually a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it.

“The Minister was particularly not worried by the incident because it did not involve any of the passengers leaving with any injury.

“Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry.”

In a statement, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, James Odaudu, who confirmed the accident, stated that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, had been notified and it had commenced investigation.

He stated that the aircraft, with 10 passengers and three crew members, was en route to Ibadan from Abuja.

Vanguard News