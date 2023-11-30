FG begins digital skillnovation programme for MSMEs

By Dickson Omobola

Wema Bank, in partnership with the Federal Government, has said the virtual training in the FGN/ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, commenced on November 27, 2023.

According to the financial institution, the programme is aimed at training 2,000,000 Nigerian youth and 1,000,000 MSMEs.

Managing Director of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, who announcrd the launch of the virtual training for the first cohort of 270,000 participants, highlighted the transformative opportunity the programme represents for business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, job seekers and professionals across Nigeria.

Oseni said: “Beyond mere skill acquisition, this programme is set to create a ripple effect of socioeconomic benefits across the nation. By empowering our youth, we are not just fostering individual successes; we are investing in the broader narrative of national progress, promoting job creation, boosting innovation, and paving the way for a more prosperous future.

“At its core, the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme aims to build a marketplace for young entrepreneurs, providing digital skills that open doors to sustainable career development and expose small-scale business owners to funding and grants.

“Successful applicants will experience four months of learning on a tailored track, choosing between the SME route or the employment route. Overall, the FGN/ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme is more than just a training initiative; it’s a comprehensive ecosystem designed to foster innovation, growth, and success, shaping the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs and professionals.”