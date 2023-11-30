FG apologises to corps members over deplorable camps

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Government has apologized to corps members, following the deplorable condition of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, camps across the country.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who issued the apology during an unannounced visit to the NYSC orientation camp at Yikpata, Kwara State, expressed dismay at the current conditions of some NYSC camps, describing the situation unacceptable.

He pledged to collaborate with all relevant authorities to ensure a significant improvement in the facilities.

The minister in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Maryam Yusuf, yesterday, said: “The condition of some of our camps is unacceptable. We acknowledge this and are taking steps to rectify it.”

During his visit, the minister appreciated the corps members for their resilience in the face of these challenges.

He reassured them that the Tinubu administration would not fail in its duty to improve their circumstances.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to encouraging young people.

We are determined to answer your questions about your future and ensure you can live decent lives as graduates. We will not fail you,” Olawande said.

His visit was not only limited to an inspection of the camp facilities, as he also interacted with the corps members, raising their spirits amid cheers, and touched the Mami market where he purchased food items, subsequently shared among the corps members.

Reacting to the minister’s visit, Mr. Onifade Olaoluwa, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Kwara State, described it as a morale booster.

“We are happy with the visit of the minister of state for youth development and equally excited with the prospects of his pledge to rejig the NYSC and improve its operations, especially as it concerns camp facilities,” he said.

The apology by the minister is viewed by corps members as a positive step in the right direction toward improving their welfare and living conditions across the country.